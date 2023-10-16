'Dawn Of A New Era': Sachin Tendulkar On Cricket's Inclusion In 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar expressed his enthusiasm after Cricket's inclusion in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. He suggested the move as ''Dawn of a new era' in his X post. Many fans are excited about the comeback to cricket in the Olympic games.



The International Olympic Committee meeting in Mumbai on Monday marked the official entry of cricket into the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. The LA 28 Organising Committee also approved the inclusion of other sports such as squash, baseball/softball, lacrosse, and flag football.

Sachin Tendulkar in his post wrote, "After a wait of more than a century, our beloved sport is back on the Olympic stage at @LA28. This marks the dawn of a new era for cricket as it will be a golden opportunity to foster inclusivity and showcase new talent from emerging cricketing nations. A start of something truly special!"

This could indeed be a massive moment for cricket in view of its popularity. Once on the Olympic stage, cricket's popularity could grow many folds as it is already one of the most growing sports in the U.S. ICC is already working towards the expansion of the game and the popularity gained through the Olympics will further boost the prospects of the game.



India's prospects of bettering their medals tally will also receive a boost with the inclusion of cricket and squash. In all likelihood, India could get two guaranteed medals from the above sports in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. The men in blue are considered one of the top teams in the game of cricket.

