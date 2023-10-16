Cognitive Security Market: Transforming Cybersecurity With AI And Insights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cognitive Security Market

"Cyber threats, AI adoption, and stringent regulations fueling the growth of the Cognitive Security Market."

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Increase in adoption of technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), connected devices, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) are the major factors that drive the growth of the cognitive security market . Also, increase in the number of cyberattacks and security breaches and the increase in the implementation, adoption, and penetration of artificial intelligence fuels the growth of the market. However, complexity associated with the implementation of cognitive security and lack of awareness and skilled labor to implement the solution hampers the cognitive security market growth. Furthermore, increase in the penetration of cloud technology in cognitive security and rise in adoption of social media platforms by different SME's are anticipated to provide strong opportunities for the market.

Cognitive security is the AI application patterned on human thought processes to detect threats to protect physical and digital systems. It involves self-learning security systems, which uses data mining, pattern recognition, and natural language processing to simulate the human brain. These automated security systems are designed to solve problems without humans. It is helpful in preventing cyberattacks that manipulate human perception. Such attacks are referred to as cognitive hacking, which are designed to affect people's behavior in a way that attacker's purpose is served. It includes non-technical approaches for making individuals less vulnerable to manipulation. These solutions are designed to detect misleading data and disinformation and prevent its dissemination.

Request Sample Report at:

The cognitive security market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the it is bifurcated into solution and services. By deployment mode, it is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprise and small & medium enterprises. By application, cognitive security market is classified into threat intelligence, anomaly detection and risk mitigation, automated compliance management, and others. As per industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, retail & agriculture, IT and telecom, education, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

For Report Customization:

The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Cognitive Security Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

► The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cognitive security market trends along with the current & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

► Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

► Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

► The quantitative analysis of the cognitive security market size is provided to determine the market potential.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount:

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Cognitive Security Market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2026. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Key Market Players:

► IBM Corporation

► Amazon Web Services, Inc.

► NortonLifeLock Inc.

► CA Technologies

► Fortinet

► Expert System

► Check Point

► Trend Micro Inc.

► Cisco Corporation

► DXC Technology

Inquiry Before Buying:

Similar Report:

1. Application Hosting Market

2. Wireless Keyboard Market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies.

This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn