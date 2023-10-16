Israel Vs Iran: Who Packs The Bigger Punch?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the ongoing geopolitical chess game, Israel and Iran have often found themselves at odds. Their military capabilities play a crucial role in this ever-evolving regional power struggle. Let's take a closer look at how these two nations stack up in terms of military strength.

When it comes to global military rankings, both Iran and Israel are holding their ground. Iran stands at the 18th position, with Israel trailing slightly at 17th.

Iran boasts a population almost eight times larger than Israel's. With 8.67 crore people, Iran significantly outnumbers Israel's 90 lakh.

In terms of active military personnel, Iran takes the lead with 5.75 lakh, while Israel's force stands at only 1.73 lakh. That's a difference of over 4 lakh soldiers.

Israel gains an advantage when it comes to reserve forces. With 4.65 lakh in its reserve, Israel surpasses Iran's 3.50 lakh

In the realm of paramilitary forces, Iran holds the upper hand with 90,000 paramilitary troops, while Israel's count stands at a modest 8,000.

Israel boasts superiority in the skies with 601 aircraft, including 241 fighter aircraft. Iran, on the other hand, fields only 541 aircraft, with 196 being fighter jets.

Both nations maintain 126 helicopters, but Israel takes the lead when it comes to attack helicopters, with 48 compared to Iran's 12.

In terms of tanks, Iran outnumbers Israel with 4,071 tanks compared to Israel's 2,200. Additionally, Iran has 69,685 armoured vehicles, while Israel fields 56,290

Israel boasts 650 artillery pieces, compared to Iran's 580. Furthermore, Israel possesses 300 mobile rocket projectors, while Iran has 1,085.

Iran flexes its naval strength with 101 ships compared to Israel's 67. The difference is even more apparent when it comes to submarines, with Iran's 19 to Israel's 5.



In terms of defence budgets, Israel holds a substantial advantage, with a budget of 2430 crore dollars compared to Iran's previous budget of $555 million.