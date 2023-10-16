ODI World Cup 2023: Australia Finally Open Their Account Of Win, Beat Sri Lanka By Five Wickets

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Aussies had a bad start to the ODI World Cup 2023 after suffering back-to-back defeats. However, they went on to win their first match of the tournament after defeating the Sri Lanka cricket team by five wickets. Australia is not in the last position of the table now.



Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and decided to bat first. The Lankans had a phenomenal start to the ODI World Cup 2023 match through their first wicket partnership. Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka put up a 125-run partnership.

Pat Cummins finally provided the breakthrough as he dismissed Pathum Nissanka for 61 runs. Kusal Perera was also gone after scoring 78 runs. Sri Lanka after the dismissal of their openers saw the constant fall of wickets. They were at 125/0 at one stage and then quickly turned to 209/10.

Sri Lanka went through one of the worst collapses even after such a phenomenal start from their openers. The Aussies didn't have a good enough start as David Warner, Steve Smith were out before the fifth over. Steve Smith was out for a five-ball duck.

But since the target was low, the Australian batting lineup didn't lose confidence in the chase. Josh Inglis led the chase by sticking at one end. Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis put up a partnership of 77 runs. Marnus Labuschagne scored 40 runs. While Josh Inglis scored 58 runs as Australia won the match in the 36th over and by five wickets