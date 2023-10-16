Hema Malini’S 75Th Birthday Party: Madhuri Dixit, Rani, Rekha, Vidya Balan And More Bollywood Divas Spotted

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Several Bollywood celebrities gathered in Mumbai today to honour renowned actress Hema Malini's 75th birthday. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Esha Deol, Salman Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Jackie Shroff, wished the actress a happy birthday.



The divas of Bollywood, Vidya Balan, Poonam, Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji, Rekha, Shilpa Shetty, Esha Deol and Shamita Shetty reunited at Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash.

The night calls for a celebration as the Dream Girl of Bollywood turned a year older. The veteran actress celebrates her 75th birthday.



The golden girl

Esha Deol was spotted at the veteran actress Hema Malini's 75th birthday in Mumbai.

Jackie Shroff was spotted with a plant at the veteran actress Hema Malini's 75th birthday in Mumbai.



The seasoned actress is 75 years old today. As a result, a birthday celebration was held in his honour, with various celebrities from the Indian film industry strolling the red carpet.



was spotted at the veteran actress Hema Malini's 75th birthday in Mumbai.



Hema Malini and Bollywood star Juhi Chawla were seen posing for the cameras at the party.

Hema wore a pink saree, matching blouse and heels for the occasion. She also wore jewellery that looked amazing on her.

was spotted at the veteran actress Hema Malini's 75th birthday in Mumbai.



Actress Shilpa Shetty and her sister, Shamita Shetty, along with their mother, joined for a group photo.



at the veteran actress Hema Malini's 75th birthday in Mumbai.



Actresses Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji, and Rekha were seen posing towards the photo area with Dr Shriram Nene and Jaggu Dada.

Jaya Bachchan was spotted posing with other guests at the veteran actress Hema Malini's 75th birthday in Mumbai.



Bollywood actresses Vidya Balan and Rekha were spotted at the veteran actress Hema Malini's 75th birthday in Mumbai.



was spotted in a beautiful saree at the veteran actress Hema Malini's 75th birthday in Mumbai.


