Industry Size/Share Of The Drone Motor Market, Valued At USD 9.9 Billion By 2031 At A 15.1% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Drone Motor Size

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Drone Motor Market " was valued at $2.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Request Sample Pages :

Drone electric motors transform electrical energy into mechanical energy, typically in the form of linear or rotary motion. This motion in the majority of drone motors is caused by the attraction or repulsion of two magnetic fields. One of these fields is created by a permanent magnet, and the other is produced by taking advantage of the magnetic field that is produced around a conducting wire when an electric current is sent through it. The moving portion of two motor parts in drones generate magnetic fields and is referred as rotor, and the stationary portion is referred as stator. The motor's rotational motion and the torque it produces can be used by harnessing the shaft that extends from the rotor.

North America dominated the drone motor market in 2021, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the rising photography activities with aerial view in construction and entertainment sector.

The global defense expenditure has seen exponential growth in the recent past. As per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the global military expenditure has reached more than $1.9 trillion in 2021 with an increase of around 2.6% year-on-year. To modernize the defense forces in order to tackle the rise in threats of wars and other internal conflicts, many nations are continuously increasing their spending in defense in order to manufacture and purchase advanced security solutions.

Procure Complete Research Report Now :

The military expenditure accounted for 2.4% of the global gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021. Thus, an increase in global military expenditure has augmented the adoption of simulation and training technology. Furthermore, the attacking capabilities and advancements of weapons across the globe have created the demand for modernization and installation of sophisticated defense infrastructure by governments to be prepared for any unprecedented threats and offensive attacks from foreign countries. Militaries across the world are investing in the UAV solutions such as drones for effective operations of advanced security systems. Thus, upsurge in military spending is predicted to drive the sales of military drone motors over the forecast period.

The government funding for drones is growing to improve the productivity of military operations. This is expected to increase the production and demand of drones. As per the report published by the Bard College Center for the Study of the Drone, in 2019, the funding of US Army has increased by $719 million compared to 2018, and the funding of US Navy's for unmanned systems increased by $1 billion.

Leading Market Players:

Constar Micromotor Co., Ltd.,

Faulhaber Group,

Hacker Motor USA,

KDE Direct,

KO Technologies,

Mad Motor Components Co.,Ltd.,

Neumotors,

Nidec Corporation,

T-motor,

X-TEAM.

Inquire Before Buying :

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn