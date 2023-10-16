Healthcare Gamification Market Expected To Reach $9 Billion By 2031 | Big Corps Trends And Strategy Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare Gamification market Size 2031

Healthcare gamification market report provides exclusive and comprehensive analysis along with future trends.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare gamification market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2031. Gamification is the technique of incorporating game features into non-gaming environments in order to engage and encourage individuals. It is mostly employed in defense, healthcare, and academics. Gamification is a key determinant for behavioral improvement, medication adherence, and patient engagement, according to a number of healthcare experts. The use of gamification, technological innovation in the computer age, is helping people solve fitness and health-related problems. The global adoption of gamification in the healthcare sector is growing as a result of technological advancement, lifestyle modifications, mobile use, and increased use of digitalization for health tracking.

List of Key Players :

Bunchball inc, CogniFit, Nike, Inc., Mango Health, hubbub health, inc, Akili Interactive Labs, Inc, Microsoft, Fitbit, Inc, Ayogo Health Inc, EveryMove

The producers have become increasingly competitive, which has led to an overabundance of undesired apps, which is predicted to stifle innovation in the market. Low motivation and research into the real game design also limit productivity, which has a negative impact on target market growth.

The demand for games in the healthcare sector is steadily increasing due to their several benefits. Gamification in the healthcare industry is often used for patient education, engagement, entertainment, and channeling information between patients, digital consultants, and caretakers. Increasing internet penetration and adoption of the smartphone is the main factor driving the global healthcare gamification market during the forecast period. Besides, mobile healthcare apps and tools developers are incorporating prescription and medication tracking functions into digital healthcare monitoring apps and tools. Such an initiative will propel the demand for the healthcare gamification market in the upcoming years.

The global Healthcare Gamification market share is segmented based on game type, application, end-use and region. By game type, it is classified into Exercise Games, Serious Games, and Casual Games. By application, it is classified into Education, Therapeutic, Prevention, and Others. By end-use, it is classified into Consumer Based and Enterprise Based. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Healthcare Gamification market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with Porter's five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and the emergence of substitutes in the market.

