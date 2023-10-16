SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before November 7, 2023 To Discuss Your Rights - LESL

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / If you suffered a loss on your Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or call (212) 363-7500 to speak to our team of experienced shareholder advocates.

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against Leslie's, Inc. that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 5, 2021 and July 13, 2023.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Company's growth was caused by customers over purchasing products to stockpile in case of a chemical shortage; (2) such sales inflated revenues and earnings and were not indicative of durable and sustainable demand or financial growth; (3) the Company took advantage of chemical shortages by urging customers to stock up on the products because Leslie's could not "guarantee availability" of chemicals in the future; and (4) any slowdown in sales was not a normalization of past seasonality, but was due to the prior excess stockpiling. As a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Leslie's stock during the relevant time frame - even if you still hold your shares - go to to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients.