SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before October 20, 2023 To Discuss Your Rights - CMA

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 16, 2023 / If you suffered a loss on your Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or call (212) 363-7500 to speak to our team of experienced shareholder advocates.

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against Comerica Incorporated that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 9, 2021 and May 29, 2023.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Comerica failed to provide meaningful oversight over the vendors to whom it contracted out day-to-day operations of the Direct Express program, a system through which it is contracted to provide federal benefits on debit cards to millions of Americans without bank accounts; (2) as a result of violations in the day-to-day operations of Direct Express, including handling fraud disputes and allowing sensitive data to be handled out of a vendor's office in Pakistan, Comerica was not in compliance with the Federal Contract, and knew it was not in compliance; (3) Comerica knew and failed to disclose that it was in potential violation of Regulation E due to inadequate fraud prevention in the Direct Express program and responses to instances of fraud, and; (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Comerica stock during the relevant time frame - even if you still hold your shares - go to to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.