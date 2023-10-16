PRWEEK Selects Ibrahim Almutawa Among the Top Influential PR Professionals in the Middle East in 2023

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaThe PRWeek Magazine selected Ibrahim Almutawa, CEO and Co-Founder of Jummar PR, as one of the most influential professionals in public relations and communication in the Middle East.



The selection has been announced in the magazine’s annual Middle East Power Book of the most prominent public relations professionals in the region in 2023. The annual book also included insights into the biggest challenges and opportunities facing the sector.



Jummar PR & Communications is a Saudi public relations consultancy firm headquartered in Riyadh. It was founded in 2021 and specializes in providing corporate communications, PR, content creation, and media engagement strategies and solutions. With its in-depth understanding and knowledge of the social, cultural, and economic contexts in Saudi Arabia, Jummar provides its expertise and capabilities across several sectors, such as finance, real estate, aviation, education, media, energy, e-commerce, entertainment, and artificial intelligence.



Moreover, Jummar is the Saudi partner of PROI, which is the largest and most important global alliance of independent communication agencies, including 90 public relations and communications companies in 165 cities in 60 countries.



