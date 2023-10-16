Syrian Ambassador To Tunisia Presents Credentials

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TUNIS, Oct 17 (NNN-TAP) – Syria's new ambassador to Tunisia, Mohamed Mohamed, yesterday presented his credentials to Tunisian Foreign Minister, Nabil Ammar, according to a statement by the Tunisian Foreign Ministry.

During their meeting in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, the two sides highlighted the“historic relations between the two countries,” vowing to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all aspects.

On Apr 27, Tunisian President, Kais Saied, appointed Mohamed Mhadhbi, as the country's new ambassador to Syria, as the two countries moved to resume diplomatic relations, which were severed in Feb, 2012, about one year after the outbreak of the Syrian civil war.– NNN-TAP

