(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Edalex - Powering your single source of truth for skills and learning data

Credentials just got personal Discover and share evidence of workplace skills

Edalex's Credentialate platform named finalist in the prestigious Supes' Choice Awards

Edalex's innovative Credentialate platform has been recognised as a finalist in the College and Career Readiness Solution category of the Supes' Choice Awards.

- Dan McFadyen, Managing Director, Edalex

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Edalex , the company powering organizations' single source of truth for skills and learning data, is thrilled to announce that its innovative Credentialate platform has been recognised as a finalist in the College and Career Readiness Solution category of the prestigious Supes' Choice Awards. The Supes' Choice Awards, presented by the Institute for Education Innovation, celebrates exceptional contributions to the field of education technology that are making a positive impact in K-12 and higher education settings.

“We are so excited to be named a finalist in the Supes' Choice Awards,” said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex,“particularly as the awards are the only education industry awards judged exclusively by K-12 superintendents. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, the transformative impact that Credentialate is making in the field of education, and our commitment to facilitating student success.”

Credentialate is a groundbreaking platform designed to help make the shift to skills, at scale. It offers unmatched capabilities that create order from data chaos, unleashing skills data from disparate systems, and provides a dashboard of skills creation and attainment for each learner across an institution. Credentialate's impressive suite of features – including significant enhancements that were announced in September 2023 – helps institutions create digital credentials with personalized evidence for each student. The Credentialate evidence records, containing qualitative and quantitative evidence, artifacts, skills definitions, alignment to frameworks, labor market data, and more, have been demonstrated to increase confidence in expressing their skills in 76% of learners.

Doug Roberts, founder and CEO of the Institute for Education Innovation (IEI) said:“Judged by the country's most innovative superintendents, the awards provide edtech company founders and CEOs with valuable insights to help them create more meaningful and impactful learning experiences for students. In fact, students and teachers alike benefit the most when edtech companies partner with administrators on the front lines of K-12 education to perfect their products and solutions.”

“Our platforms have been recognised in a number of EdTech awards in recent months, including the Cool Tool EdTech Awards 2023 (Winner & Finalist), Gartner Hype Cycle for K-12 Education and Workforce Transformation 2023, HundrED Global Collection 2024 (Shortlist), Global EdTech Awards 2023 (Finalist) and Victorian International Education Awards 2023 Outstanding EdTech Provider (Finalist). We are proud to provide innovative solutions that improve the impact, mobility and equity of digital credentials for learners, and we look forward to continuing our mission to enable the skills ecosystem through our technologies.”

Learn more –

Kristine Chompff

Edalex

409598408 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube