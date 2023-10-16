By 2032, Green Logistics Market Will Surpass $2.9 Trillion At 8.3% CAGR Growth | Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Green Logistics Size

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Green Logistics Market ," The global green logistics market was valued at $1.3 trillion in 2022, and is projected to reach $2.9 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific currently dominated the green logistics market in 2022. This was primarily due to China is actively promoting green practices, investing in EVs and clean energy sources. Japan is a leader in green technology adoption, while India and South Korea are focusing on improving infrastructure and promoting electric vehicles. North America is the second largest market for the green logistic in 2022.

Request Sample Pages :

North America is a prominent region in the green logistics industry, comprising the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The region has been witnessing a growing emphasis on sustainable practices, driven by environmental regulations and the increasing awareness of carbon footprint reduction. The U.S. leads the green logistics market in North America due to its large economy and advanced transportation infrastructure. U.S. based private logistic companies have invested in sustainable logistic project. For instance, in March 2021, FedEx Corporation announced that it invested $2 billion to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. The first investments are projected to be made in fleet electrification, carbon separation, and renewable energy.

Canada has also made significant strides in adopting green logistics practices, with a focus on alternative fuels and efficient supply chain management. For instance, in November 2022, Air Canada made an announcement regarding Bolloré Logistics, becoming the inaugural Air Canada Cargo customer to participate in the Leave Less Travel Program. This program provides corporate and cargo customers with viable choices to mitigate or minimize their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions linked to business travel or freight transportation, thereby reducing their carbon impact. Bolloré Logistics has made a commitment to offset a substantial portion of its projected GHG emissions resulting from its shipments with Air Canada Cargo by utilizing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This commitment translates to the purchase of 620,000 liters of SAF in 2022. Mexico, although still developing its green logistics sector, has investing in renewable energy sources and sustainable transportation solutions.

Distribution is major segment of green logistics market. One of the primary drivers for the distribution segment of the market is the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability. Businesses across various industries are recognizing the importance of reducing carbon emissions and minimizing their environmental impact. Green logistics solutions, such as using electric or hybrid vehicles, optimizing transportation routes, and implementing eco-friendly packaging, help companies achieve their sustainability goals and meet the increasing demand for environmentally responsible supply chains. For instance, in May 2023, Bolloré Logistics, a subsidiary of Bollore SE, extended its fleet in India with a commercial electric vehicle. It is ideal for last-mile deliveries due to its high mobility and low carbon impact. Moreover, in June 2022. FedEx Corporation expanded its delivery fleet with the addition of 150 electric delivery vehicles from BrightDrop, General Motors (GM) technology startup that is decarbonizing last-mile delivery. These developments further boost growth of the green logistics industy.

Procure Complete Research Report Now :

Moreover, implementation of stringent environmental regulations drives the growth of green logistics market. The implementation of stringent environmental standards and policies by governments and regulatory bodies worldwide has become a key driver of the market. These regulations cover various aspects of logistics operations, such as emissions control, waste management, energy efficiency, and sustainable sourcing. To comply with these regulations, logistic companies are adopting green practices and technologies in their operations. Improving logistics performance has become a crucial factor in effectively integrating into global value chains, sustaining economic growth, and boosting national competitiveness.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By end use, the manufacturing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in green logistics market size in the near future.

By business type, the distribution segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in green logistics market in the near future.

By mode of operation, the storage segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in green logistics market in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Inquire Before Buying :

Leading Market Players:

FedEx Corporation,

DSV,

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. and Subsidiaries,

GEODIS,

Deutsche Post DHL Group.,

YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD.,

Bollor SE,

CEVA Logistics, XPO Logistics, Inc.,

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn