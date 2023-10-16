Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Ali will be spearheading all aspects of MHTC's operations, ensuring its commitment to facilitating and promoting the nation's healthcare travel industry. With his vast experience and leadership, he brings a fresh take to Malaysia Healthcare's growth, furthering Malaysia's vision to be the trusted and leading global healthcare destination.

In his position as the new CEO, Dr. Ali will continue to build strategic and valuable partnerships with stakeholders in both private and public sectors at home and abroad. Under his leadership, Malaysia Healthcare will remain committed to building the Malaysia Healthcare brand and simultaneously raising Malaysia's profile as a safe and trusted provider of quality healthcare for across the globe.

Dr. Ali has 28 years' experience in C suite positions, specialising in Strategic, Financial, Digital, and operational turnaround of companies. The businesses that he had managed range from high tech equipment including medical, Hospital Management, Merger and Acquisition, Start-ups, Rapid turnaround of distressed assets, Clinical Research, Software development management, Digital Transformation, and nurturing Cross Border partnership into successful local operations. He has extensive experience in Health tourism from the early days of working with Malaysia Tourism Board, subsequently during his tenure in Pantai Holdings and more recently whilst he was the Group COO in Vinmec, Vietnam. He is trained in medicine, has an active practicing license, and furthered his studies in management and Islamic Finance.

To learn more about Malaysia Healthcare and its services, please visit or visit our social feeds at: or at LinkedIn (Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council).

For media enquiries: