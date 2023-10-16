Flash News: OKX To List ORBS Perpetual Swap And Enable Margin Trading And Simple Earn For The Token

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, the Bahamas, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 17, 2023.

OKX to List ORBS Perpetual Swap and Enable Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Token

OKX today announced that it will list a USDT-margined perpetual swap for ORBS, with up to 75x leverage, on October 17 at 04:00 (UTC). The exchange will also enable margin trading and Simple Earn for ORBS at the same time. Further details on the ORBS/USDT perpetual swap are as follows:

Feature Details Underlying ORBS/USDT Index Settlement asset USDT Face value 100 Price quotation 1 ORBS value calculated in USDT equivalent Tick size 0.00001 Leverage 0.01-75x Funding rate Clamp(MA([(Best bid + Best offer) / 2 – Spot index price] / Spot index price – Interest), -0.75%, 0.75%), Interest = 0 Trading hours 24/7

Orbs is a public blockchain infrastructure that allows enterprises to offer decentralized tools and services to give blockchain-backed guarantees to their users and partners. Its token, ORBS, serves as the main means of payment for all services on Orbs. Via the token, users can pay for services from infrastructure operators; the token is also used to select validators and manage the protocol.

