Wild Child LLC Launches with 4 Talented Recording Artists and Their Latest Releases

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wild Child LLC, a newly established record label, is making waves in the music industry with the launch of four promising recording artists. Fellon Phelps, Benji 216, Bali Man, and Keedoe are four black men on the rise, ready to redefine the boundaries of Hip Hop and Soul with their exceptional talent. With their latest releases, these artists showcase the finest quality of Afro Pop, R&B, and rap. Let's delve into the details of their music and why you should support them.Fellon Phelps - "No Me Without You":Leading the pack is Fellon Phelps, who recently dropped a captivating Afro Pop love song titled "No Me Without You." Phelps effortlessly blends infectious melodies with heartfelt lyrics, creating a mesmerizing experience for listeners. His smooth vocals and charismatic stage presence make him a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. Be sure to check out this soulful track that will undoubtedly leave you captivated.Benji 216 - "Top" and "Good Good":Benji 216, another rising star under Wild Child LLC, has released two remarkable songs called "Top" and "Good Good." In "Top," Benji 216 showcases his lyrical prowess and unique flow, delivering hard-hitting verses over a stellar production. On the other hand, "Good Good" explores a more melodic side of his artistry, blending rap and R&B elements seamlessly. Benji 216's versatility and raw talent make him a definite one to watch out for.Bali Man - "Not At All" and "Posted In The Trap":Bali Man brings his distinctive style to the table with his latest releases, "Not At All" and "Posted In The Trap." These tracks are a testament to the artist's ability to create infectious hooks combined with hard-hitting rap verses. Bali Man's energy and captivating delivery command attention, making him a promising force in the Hip Hop scene. Dive into his music to experience the true essence of authentic rap music.Keedoe - "Mo Money 2" (Coming Soon in 2024):While Keedoe's new song "Mo Money 2" is yet to be released, anticipation is already building around this highly talented artist. Known for his impeccable lyricism and powerful storytelling, Keedoe has consistently delivered thought- provoking music. "Mo Money 2" promises to be another masterpiece from this rising star, showcasing his growth as an artist and leaving fans eagerly awaiting its release.For more information, Kindly visit their website:

