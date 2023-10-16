More Than 300 Livestock Farms Destroyed Or Damaged In Ukraine - Ministry Of Agrarian Policy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 300 livestock farms have been destroyed or damaged in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation.

Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine said that about 7,000 cattle and 3.5 million poultry had died as a result of the invasion, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Ministry's press service .

At the same time, according to him, Ukraine has all the prerequisites for the effective development of the meat industry and export potential.

For the successful development of the livestock industry, several challenges need to be overcome. One of them is energy.

"Animal husbandry is an industry where there can be no pause in production. For the sector to develop and be stable, we need a constant supply of animal feed and uninterrupted energy supply," the deputy minister emphasized.

He added that one of the important tasks of animal husbandry is the export of products. For nine months of 2023, the volume of meat exports increased by more than 10% compared to 2022. The export of pork increased almost 2.5-fold. According to the forecast, pork production this year will increase by 4% compared to the previous year.

According to the short-term forecast for 2024, stabilization of poultry and pork production volumes is expected.

As reported, in 2022 Ukraine exported meat and offal to the tune of $925 million, up 9% compared to 2021.