Next Step Coaches Launches, Helping Its Clients Find Fulfillment Through A Transformative Jungian Approach

- Erika Perez, Next Step CoachesHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNIETD STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Next Step Coaches , a company founded by sisters Erika Perez and Lory Spier, has begun offering coaching sessions to people struggling with life transitions.Based in Houston and Zurich, Perez and Spier will be offering in-person coaching as well as online coaching.“The hardships and crises we face in our lives are an opportunity to bring out our strengths and the best of us.” said the 52-year-old Perez, who has been practicing mindfulness for more than 15 years.“Through coaching, Lory and I will help people find the lessons from their challenges and come out stronger.”The coaches will offer a free introductory meeting as well as packages for three months and six months, depending on the outcome people are looking for.“We believe our methodology, combined with the client's commitment, all but supports the client's successful transition to a more fulfilling life,” said Perez, who also provides guided meditations .Perez and Spier graduated from a highly respected training program called CreativeMind, which is based on Carl Jung's principles. Their methodology also considers spirituality and neuroscience, which is why it is considered an "Integrated Coaching for Life" program. "The effects this kind of approach can have on our mindset are shifts that change the way we perceive and react to life's events." said Perez.“I love the concept that we all have the answers to our own dilemmas and struggles, but sometimes it's difficult to access these.,” said the 45-year-old Spier, who is based in Zurich.“Coaching can help by asking the right questions so that a person can make choices from a place of strength and understanding.”

