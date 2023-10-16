Ciao Bella Medical Center And Spa Introduces Women's Health Webinar With Dr. Benita Stephens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Benita StephensNEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ciao Bella Medical Center and Spa , a leading medical office in women's health, is excited to introduce its new Women's Wellness Webinar: Stop Feeling Like a Hot Mess. Learn about advancement in women's health including a non-invasive therapy that has been a game-changer for hundreds of thousands of women. Dr. Stephens aims to help women navigate the physical and emotional changes that come with menopause and to empower them to take control of their health and well-being.Dr. Stephens is a board-certified OBGYN with over 20 years of experience in women's health. Dr. Stephens is passionate about helping women feel their best during menopause, and she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Ciao Bella team. Dr. Stephens was featured on the cover of People You Need to Know, Business Women in the City Magazine, and received the Health and Wellness Superstar Award in 2012. She has been spotlighted in Madame Noire Magazine for helping African American Women lose weight through healthy habits and on Blog Talk Radio for showing women how to obtain a proper diet and nutrition for everyday life. To help the community become active and have better access to physicians, Dr. Stephens also participated with the Georgia Center for Healthier Communities in piloting a health and group fitness program called Walk with a Doc. She has been the featured speaker for many events in her local community and the Helping Women Succeed: Spring Empowerment Summit.“Menopause can be a challenging time for many women,” says Dr. Stephens.“Symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, and sleep disturbances can make you feel like you're losing control. But it doesn't have to be that way. With the right guidance and support, you can manage your symptoms and feel like yourself again.”The Women's Wellness Webinar discusses a wide range of topics that address the unique needs of women going through menopause.“We don't just treat symptoms, we address the underlying causes and help women make positive lifestyle changes that can improve their overall health and well-being.”If you're ready to stop feeling like a hot mess and start feeling like yourself again, contact Ciao Belle Medical Center and Spa to schedule a consultation with Dr. Benita Stephens .

