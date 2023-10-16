World Food Day Is Top Of Mind For Organic Farmer Thaddeus Barsotti Who Has Dedicated His Life To Food Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Betting on the Farm, An Heirloom Childhood"

Farmer Thaddeus Barsotti

Iconic Alice Waters, Author, Chef, Pioneer in the Organic Food Movement

Farmer Thaddeus Barsotti is a lifelong steward of the organic farming movement in California and shares his life story in the new memoir "Betting on the Farm"

- Alice Waters, an American chef, restaurateur, and author, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- October 16th is World Food Day: A Day to raise awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and food insecurityOn World Food Day, we remember those who suffer from hunger and food insecurity, and we celebrate the achievements and efforts of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and other organizations that work to end hunger and malnutrition.In the new memoir titled "Betting on the Farm, an Heirloom Childhood", the author, Thaddeus Barsotti describes how the organic farming movement is one example of how we can create healthy food security. Thaddeus also describes ways in which the "conscientious customer" can help to make organic produce and regenerative agriculture the norm in society today.Organic farmers are working to build a more sustainable and environmentally friendly food system. They are using less water, energy, and chemicals, and they are producing food that is healthier for consumers and better for the environment.In addition to supporting organic farmers, we can all take action to end hunger and food insecurity. Here are some ways to be involved:-Educate yourself and others about the issue of hunger and food and water insecurity, and ways to keep our watersheds free of pollutants.-Support organizations that are working to end hunger and food insecurity such as and as well as supporting organic farmers via mission-driven companies such as: where customers can utilize the promo code: "blueplanet" for a discount on organic produce delivery that helps to support organic growers.-Volunteer your time to help those who are struggling to access food.-Donate money or food to food banks or other organizations that help those in need.- Advocate for policies that will help to end hunger and food insecurity.For those interested in learning more about the organic food movement and " slow agriculture" the book "Betting on the Farm" can be found here:The iconic Alice Waters, a pioneer in the organic food movement reviewed the book and had this to say:“What a beautiful book. This is an unflinching, profoundly intimate account of a family at the forefront of organic food and community - supported by agriculture in California: heartbreaking, funny, honest, and above all, full of a deep and lasting respect for the earth”.About the Author: Thaddeus BarsottiBorn and raised in the rural Yolo County of California, Thaddeus grew up participating in all aspects of the family's small organic fruit and vegetable farm while attending public school in Esparto. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Bio Resource and Agricultural Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.Thaddeus has a popular Instagram account found at: "FarmerThaddeus" where he shares real time life on the farm and ranch. More details can also be found at:He and his brothers would inherit the small farm, Capay Fruits & Vegetables and the small CSA, Farm Fresh to You when their mother Kathleen Barsotti passed away in 2000. Over the next two decades Thaddeus and his brothers grew the business to grow over a thousand acres of organic produce, delivering over three million boxes of fresh organic produce across the West Coast while employing over one thousand individuals.As a well-spoken and passionate advocate for local and sustainable food systems he enjoys sharing his knowledge of the complete food system and advocating for changes needed to make farming and ranching profitable for new and existing individuals.Thaddeus lives in Yolo County with his amazing wife Moyra and their three children – Lola Che, Lucca McRae and Julien Francis. He is passionate about conservation and spends his free time with family and friends building habitats for wildlife and returning native grasses and shrubs to the rugged ranch he owns overlooking Capay Valley.

