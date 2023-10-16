Data Monetization Market Reaches US$ 15.84 Billion By 2030 Mark With A CAGR Of 22.8% - By PMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Covina, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophecy Market Insights has published a new research report titled“The Data Monetization Market accounted for US$ 2.02 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 15.84 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.8%.” What is Data Monetization ? How Big It is Data Monetization Market Size and Share? Overview: Data monetization is the process of converting raw data or information into revenue or business value. It involves the extraction, analysis, and utilization of data to generate income, improve operational efficiency, or create new business opportunities. This concept has gained prominence with the advent of big data and the recognition of data as a valuable asset. The amount of data produced globally is still increasing tremendously. There is a wealth of data that may be tapped for monetization due to the growth of IoT devices, social media, and digital transactions. This trend is expected to continue, providing ample opportunities for Data Monetization Market . Request a Sample Copy of Data Monetization Market Research Report: Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Accenture

Monetize Solutions, Inc.

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Adastra Corporation

CellOS Software Ltd

Infosys Limited Mahindra Com Viva. Recent Key Highlights of Data Monetization Market: In September 2023, AltHub launched AI-driven Alt data monetization platform called Altlab360, helping firms more easily collect, package and commercialize their data assets. The recently released modular platform from AltHub uses AI to convert unprocessed data into datasets that are suitable for usage. The AltLab360 platform aids data owners in assessing different use cases, properly packaging data, creating market signals, and validating the prediction strength of their data. Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Method - Direct and Indirect Monetization

By Industrial Vertical – Finance, Retail, Telecommunication & IT Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense and Others

By Application – Sales & Marketing, Supply Chain Management, Capital Asset Management and Remote Equipment Monitoring Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Analyst View:

Numerous sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and retail, are becoming more aware of the potential of data monetization. They are adjusting their data tactics to cater to the needs of particular industries, which is fueling data monetization market expansion in these fields.

Explore the comprehensive report description, detailed research methodology, comprehensive table of contents, and informative infographics by visiting Our PDF Brochure:

Top Trends Influencing the Market:

Heightened focus on ethical data use and adherence to privacy regulations shape monetization strategies.Utilization of AI and sophisticated analytics enables businesses to extract valuable insights, enhancing data monetization.Immediate value generation through real-time processing and utilization of technologies like IoT.Adoption of blockchain ensures secure and transparent data transactions, boosting confidence in data sharing and monetization.Monetizing individual data for personalized customer experiences, tailoring services to specific user preferences.Exploration of steady revenue streams through subscription services, encouraging businesses to adopt subscription-based data monetization strategies.

Market Dynamics:

The ever-changing forces influencing business environments. These include supply and demand fluctuations, competitive pressures shaping strategies, consumer behaviors driving purchasing patterns, and regulatory factors governing industry practices. Additionally, technological advancements, economic indicators, cultural trends, market segmentation, globalization effects, and supply chain intricacies play vital roles. Businesses must adeptly navigate these dynamics to make informed decisions, stay competitive, and succeed in dynamic markets.

Any query or customization before buying:

The Report Answers Questions Such As:

Browse Related Reports:



Trade Finance Market accounted for US$ 42637.89 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 64177.23 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.2%.

Internet of Things Analytics Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029 Real Time Payments Market accounted for US$ 8.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 98.4 Billion 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 31.1 %

Blog:

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube



fintech market

contactless payment market

mass notification system market

edge computing market

data center colocation market

scr power controller market

hybrid cloud market

5g infrastructure market

business management consulting service market

e-learning market

3d printing market

wealth management market

security testing market

cyber security market

metaverse market

identity theft protection services market

learning management system market

smart speaker market

smart electricity meter market mobile application market





Tags Data Monetization Market Data Monetization Market Size Cisco Systems Inc. Google Inc. IBM Corporation Accenture Infosys Related Links