CAGR 14.6% Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus Market To Reach $2,904.1 Million, Globally, By 2035

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus Market ," The semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market is expected to be valued at $791.2 million in 2025, and is estimated to reach $2,904.1 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2026 to 2035.

Request Sample Pages :

Europe region is expected to dominate the semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. The rapid development in infrastructure and connectivity is leading to the readiness to adopt semi-autonomous & autonomous technology in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market, such as improved safety coupled with reduction in traffic congestion, development of intelligent transport system, and growth of connected infrastructure. Moreover, growth of mobility as a service, reduction in accidents caused due to driver's error and reduction of hazardous gas (CO2) in autonomous vehicle, and stringent government regulations regarding safety are expected to drive the semi-autonomous and autonomous bus market during the forecast period.

The semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market is segmented on the basis of level of automation, mode of operation, application, propulsion type, and region. By level of automation, it is divided into Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, and Level 5. By mode of operation, it is segmented into semi-autonomous, and autonomous. By application, it is divided into shuttle, intracity, and intercity. By propulsion type, the market is divided into electric, and hybrid. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Procure Complete Research Report Now :

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By level of automation, the Level 4 segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By mode of operation, the autonomous segment is projected to lead the global semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market

By application, the shuttle segment is projected to lead the global semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market size .

By propulsion type, the electric segment is projected to lead the global semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market

Region-wise, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players :

AB Volvo,

Aptiv,

BMW,

Continental Ag,

Denso Corporation,

EASYMILE,

Intel Corporation,

MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG,

NAVYA Group,

NVIDIA Corporation,

NXP Semiconductors,

PROTERRA,

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Scania,

Teague,

ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Inquire Before Buying :



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn