Food Robotics Market Latest Trend, Demand, Growth, And Forecast - 2031 Report By Allied Market Research

Food Robotics Market

Increase in demand for packaged foods drive the growth of the food robotics market globally.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global Food Robotics Market was pegged at $2.04 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.78 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in robotics applications in automotive, electrical & electronics, metal, chemical & plastics, and food sectors and surge in food safety regulations have boosted the global food robotics market. However, lack of expertise hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in technological advancements and increase in demand for packaged food would open new opportunities in the future.

Technological advancement across various industries widens the application horizon of robotics. Robotics is applicable in sectors such as automotive, electrical & electronics, metal, chemical & plastics, and food. Over the past few years, robotics has gained traction in the food & beverage industry, attributed to the advantages offered by these robots such as high speed of productivity, better cleanliness & hygiene, more flexibility, and others.

Leading Key Players:

The key players profiled in the report are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Rockwell Automation Incorporated, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Staubli International AG, and Universal Robotics A/S.

Based on type, the articulated segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the SCARA segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of application, the palletizing segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the market. However, the processing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The global food robotics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for food robotics services in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected in the near future, owing to the increase in industrialization and innovation in the automation adopted by the manufacturers in this region. Reduced operating costs and labor cost is anticipated to boost the demand for robotics in food & beverage industry.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on type, payload, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into articulated, cartesian, SCARA, parallel, cylindrical, collaborative, and others. On the basis of payload, it is classified into low, medium, and high. The application areas of the food Robotics industry are broadly classified into palletizing, packaging, repackaging, pick & place, processing, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global food robotics market till 2031.

Increase in the food safety regulations is anticipated to drive the demand for food robotics in the near future. In addition, it is expected that manual labor can be completely replaced with industrial robots. These robots are advantageous as they can perform multiple tasks at the same time, leading to improved productivity. The changes in lifestyle of people have resulted in surge in demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food products, which in turn is anticipated to boost the demand for food robotics during the analysis period.

