NEXCOM Helps Rural Communities Bridge The Digital Divide With Ready-To-Deploy 5G Mmwave Technology

DFA 1163 Series Desktop Professional uCPE for Wireless Broadband Applications Reduces Cost of Internet Connectivity

- Peter Yang, PresidentFREMONT, CA, USA, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of network appliances, announced today that the company's DFA 1163 Series , a desktop professional uCPE for wireless broadband applications, is helping communities reduce the cost of bridging the digital divide. For nearly one-third of the worldwide population who lack daily Internet access, NEXCOM's innovative fixed wireless access (FWA) solution to costly wired network access provides Wi-Fi connectivity over 5G.“In remote and even suburban areas where the cost of deploying a wired network for Internet connectivity is too high, FWA provides an innovative new way to ensure access for all,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM.“The DFA 1163 Series is an ideal solution for telecommunications companies facing the challenge of expanding services to densely populated areas and in keeping up with the demand for faster broadband services in rapidly developing regions.”An innovative alternative to the installation of expensive cables for Internet connectivity, NEXCOM's desktop professional 5G uCPE - DFA 1163 Series is a cost-effective FWA solution to help close the digital divide worldwide. Equipped with the Intel Atom® C3758R processor, high-speed I/O configuration, embedded Intel® QuickAssist Technology, and mmWave technology, the device connects more users and Internet of Things (IoT) devices than ever before without sacrificing throughput performance.NEXCOM's ready-to-deploy FWA solution has been verified by iGWS (Intelligent Generative Wireless System) software and is specifically designed to connect unconnected households in densely populated and remote areas that are not yet serviced through traditional cable connections. The DFA 1163 Series with iGWS offers a plug-and-play design, making it simple to enable Internet connection via SIM card insertion or eSIM, regardless of where it is deployed.mmWave technology offers superior connectivity, allowing for a greater number of connected users per device, and eliminating the need for additional installations and labor. Acting as mmWave-based mobile hotspot network (MHN), the DFA 1163 series provides high network security with enough bandwidth to provide Internet connectivity for multiple users. With a relatively high core count, the 5G uCPE can support both multi-connectivity broadband and loading, allowing users to enjoy a stable and fast Internet connection.“Through NEXCOM's innovative digital access technology solution, residents of unconnected communities can now enjoy stable and efficient Internet access without the need for costly cable installation,” said Yang.“It's truly a game-changer in connecting the unconnected. Using FWA as a solution to bridge the digital divide is growing in popularity, especially in the U.S. and Western Europe – where it is being deployed faster than anywhere else in the world.”Features●Intel Atom® processor C3000R●2 x DDR4 ECC RDIMM/UDIMM●1 x 10GbE SFP+ port●12 x RJ45 ports (with optional PoE+ support)●Supports Wi-Fi 6●Supports 4G LTE and 5G FR1 SA/NSA modes●Supports 5G FR2 NSA mode (DFA 1163M only)●Supports 5G FR2 SA mode (DFA 1163Q only)To learn more, please download the Application Story and visit the NEXCOM website .About NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

