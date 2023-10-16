Amir Receives Phone Call From Canadian PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call on Monday from the Prime Minister of Canada HE Justin Trudeau.

During the phone call, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them. In addition, they also discussed a number of regional and international issues and developments of common concern, especially the developments in the Palestinian territories.