Amir Receives Phone Call From European Council President

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call on Monday from the President of the European Council HE Charles Michel.

During the phone call, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the European Union, in addition to the prospects for developing them.

Moreover, they also discussed a number of regional and international developments, especially the developments in the Palestinian territories.