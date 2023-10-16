Prime Minister Meets Russian Deputy FM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Monday in his office at the Amiri Diwan with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Special Representative of the President of Russia for the Middle East and African Countries HE Mikhail Bogdanov and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of their visit to the country.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and several regional and international issues, especially the developments of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and the developments in the Palestinian territories and Israel.
