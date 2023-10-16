(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Brighton College Dubai Pupils Raise Funds to Support Guinness World Record Attempt!



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday 16th October 2023: The Brighton College Dubai community of parents, pupils and staff got in the superhero spirit on Friday 13th October to take part in the school's annual Run for a Reason event – a 7am sprint dressed in superhero outfits.



Each year, at Run for a Reason, the school chooses a charity to donate funds and this year will be supporting one its parents, Jimmy Wright, to raise funds for the Al Jalila Foundation. In November, Mr Wright will aim to set a new Guinness World Record for cycling as he embarks on a journey from Saudi Arabia to Ras Al Khaimah, covering a vast distance of 600km. His aim is to beat the current world record, which stands at 1 day, 17 hours and 47 mins. Funds raised will go to the Al Jalila Foundation with a particular focus on assisting children battling terminal or life-threatening cancer, a charity chosen following his personal journey when his wife bravely faced cancer.



Jimmy Wright, devoted parent at Brighton College Dubai said: 'I have personally witnessed the incredible courage it takes for a loved one to confront cancer, and this experience has deeply instilled in me an immense admiration for the Al Jalila Foundation. In collaboration with Cohesion and The DXB Club, we are on a heartfelt mission to not only raise essential funds but also amplify awareness for the treatment of children battling cancer, all in support of the noble cause championed by the Al Jalila Foundation. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to Brighton College Dubai for their unwavering support, and I am wholeheartedly committed to rigorous training from now until November to ensure I am fully prepared for my forthcoming attempt at a Guinness World Record.'



Simon Crane, Head Master, Brighton College Dubai said:“The whole Brighton College Dubai community is proud to support the Al Jalila Foundation and Mr Wright's upcoming Guinness World Record attempt. Run for a Reason has always been a popular and important event for our school community and continues to serve as a good reminder for our pupils to spread their kindness beyond the school walls.”

Brighton College Dubai pupils and teachers are also showing their support by taking part in a collective cycle on a standalone bike in the school's atrium, attempting to reach 600km.