We Failed To Warn Israelis Of Hamas' Attack, I Hold Responsibility, Says Shin Bet Chief

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Oct. 16 (Petra) -- Head of the Israeli Shin Bet security agency, Ronen Bar, said he is personally responsible for the lack of an early warning for Hamas' attack on October 7.In a message to members of the agency, Bar said: "Despite a series of actions we carried out, unfortunately on Saturday we were unable to generate a sufficient warning that would allow the attack to be thwarted.""We are in a war, not a round [of fighting]. A round you win with a victory image and silence; a war ends with a decisive victory and a change of situation," Bar added."As the one who heads the organization, the responsibility for this is mine," Bar said. "There will be time for investigations. Now we are fighting."