Crown Prince Sworn In As Regent


10/16/2023 7:27:31 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 16 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Monday was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

