King Abdullah Represents Voice Of Reason, Moderation, Says British PM

London, October 16 (Petra) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that His Majesty King Abdullah represents the voice of reason and moderation in the region, referring to his meeting with His Majesty yesterday in London.In a speech delivered Monday at the British House of Commons, Sunak said that Britain is working with regional partners, the Israeli government, and the Palestinian Authority to deescalate the situation in the Middle East, referring to his communications with Palestinian and Turkish presidents and the Israeli prime minister.He stressed that the United Kingdom will do everything in its power to maintain stability in the region through diplomatic means, adding that this requires achieving the two-state solution to ensure the security of Palestinians and Israelis together.He said that the United Kingdom will not engage in any military action in the region, and that it is working with its partners to deescalate the situation, calling on Israel to take all possible precautions to avoid harming civilians.Sunak announced that Britain would increase its aid to the Palestinians by a third, that is, by an additional £10 million.