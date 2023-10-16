Abbas, Sunak Discuss Developments In Occupied Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, October 16 (Petra) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Monday discussed over the phone the developments in occupied Palestine.Abbas discussed the "need" to stop attacks and targeting Palestinian civilians and establish safe corridors to deliver medical and food relief materials and provide water and electricity.He discussed efforts to prevent Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians from Gaza, warning that displacing Palestinians would amount to a second catastrophe similar to the post-1948 war events, where some 1 million Palestinians were displaced.He rejected the killing of civilians and the "importance" of releasing civilians and prisoners detained on both sides, reiterating the adherence to international legitimacy and agreements.Abbas added that peace and security would be attainable by implementing the two-state solution based on international legitimacy resolutions and recognising the State of Palestine.Sunak said the UK is committed to the two-state solution, adding that it would deliver urgent humanitarian aid and work with all parties to stop hostilities.