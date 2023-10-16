President Putin Takes Part In Opening Ceremony Of Azerbaijan-Russia Border Road

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Russian President
Vladimir Putin has participated in the opening of the road leading
to the Azerbaijani border, Trend reports.
During the ceremony the repaired sections of the Caucasus
highway, which runs through Dagestan to the Azerbaijani border,
were inaugurated.
Vladimir Putin said that this road plays an important role in
the development of the North-South transport corridor and that he
discussed the construction of the corridor with President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
He emphasized that partners are doing a lot to develop the
North-South corridor.
MENAFN16102023000187011040ID1107251501
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.