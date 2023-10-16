Turkmenistan And China Discuss Strengthening Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 16. Turkmenistan and China held constructive talks, during which broad
aspects of strengthening and deepening the strategic partnership
between the two countries were discussed, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed during Minister of Foreign Affairs
of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov's working visit to Beijing, in a
meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the strengthening of the
strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and China, and also
emphasized the importance of pairing and coordinating China's "One
Belt, One Road" initiative with Turkmenistan's "Revival of the
Great Silk Road" strategy.
Rashid Meredov expressed confidence in the long-term perspective
and hope for further use of the vast potential of cooperation with
China in the context of previously reached important agreements at
the highest level between the two countries.
Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and China
is an important element of the foreign policy of both countries and
has been actively developing for many years. Based on long-term
partnerships, it covers various sectors, including energy,
transport, trade, and infrastructure projects.
