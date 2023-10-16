Lubinets Confirms That Qatar Involved In Return Of Ukrainian Children From Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Qatar is indeed involved in the process of returning Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, answering a question about the information that four children are returning to Ukraine and that this happened thanks to the support and agreements with the Qatari government, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"As a person who is directly involved in this, I start commenting when Ukrainian children are already on the territory of Ukraine. As of now, I can only confirm that it is true that Qatar is involved in these processes. But I will give details when all four children will be on the territory of Ukraine. As of now, this operation is still ongoing," he said.

to return three Ukrainian children from Russia - medi

As reported, according to Reuters , three Ukrainian children who were illegally taken to Russia will be handed over to Qatari diplomats in Moscow this week in accordance with a mechanism established by Qatar to return a significant number of children abducted by Russia to Ukraine.

Qatar also facilitated the return of another 7-year-old Ukrainian child, who was united with her grandmother and is traveling to Ukraine via Estonia.