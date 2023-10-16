Kyiv Allocates More Than UAH 1B For Winter Preparations, Energy Infrastructure Repairs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv authorities have allocated more than UAH 1 billion to make preparations for the winter period and renovate the energy infrastructure objects damaged by Russian attacks.

The relevant statement was made by Kyiv City State Administration Deputy Head Petro Panteleiev during a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Regarding preparations for the heating season, all necessary preventive maintenance works were carried out. The city allocated more than UAH 1 billion to make preparations for the winter period and renovate the energy infrastructure objects damaged by [Russian – Ed.] missile attacks,” Panteleiev told.

In his words, all relevant services, emergency crews, power and heat engineers are working in the capital city as scheduled. Panteleiev confirmed that Kyiv was ready to start the heating season.

A reminder that, from October 16, 2023, residential buildings are starting to receive heating services in the city of Kyiv.

Photo: Getty images