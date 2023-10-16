'Army Of Restoration' Attracts 61.66 Thousand Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Employment Service has already issued 61,661 thousand referrals for community service.

The press service of the State Employment Service reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

According to the published data, as of October 16, 2023, since October 1 last year, the State Employment Service has issued 61,661 referrals for community service, most of them in the Kharkiv region (11,749 referrals).

In the Poltava (8,418 referrals), Donetsk (7,289), Kyiv (6,933), and Chernihiv (6,728) regions are also among the regions with the largest number of unemployed people involved.

In total, 19 regions are involved in the 'Army of Restoration' project.

The government has already allocated UAH 425 million to finance salaries for public works.

As reported, the 'Army of Restoration' project was launched by the government in the fall of 2022 to engage people who have temporarily lost their jobs in rebuilding the country through community service. The pay for such work cannot be lower than the minimum wage of UAH 6,700.