Zelensky, US Special Representative Discuss Protection Of Ukraine's Energy Facilities

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker have discussed the protection of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

The Head of State said this in a post on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.

"The visit of U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker. Good conversation, good signals," he posted.

According to Zelensky, among the topics discussed with the U.S. special representative were Ukraine's recovery needs, macro-financial support, as well as the issue of using Russia's frozen assets.

At the meeting, Zelensky emphasized Ukraine's interest in attracting private American investments to long-term projects in the agricultural sector, machine building and chemical production, as well as the participation of American companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine's power system.

He thanked U.S. President Joe Biden, both parties of the U.S. Congress, and the American people for their support for Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, it is important for Ukraine to understand that the United States is ready to help the country to get through the winter and provide support for as long as it is necessary for victory.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker arrived in Kyiv on Monday, October 16.

At a press conference at the Coca-Cola plant in Kyiv region, Pritzker said that she intends to visit Ukraine often to improve relations between American investors and the Ukrainian government and business.

Photo: President's Office