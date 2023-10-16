Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russia's Gvozdika, Nona Near Bakhmut

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Achilles combat UAV company of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade destroyed Russia's 2s1 Gvozdika self-propelled gun and 2s9 Nona-S self-propelled mortar near Bakhmut.
Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"The Achilles combat UAV company of the 92nd separate mechanized brigade eliminate Russians in the Bakhmut direction. A 2s1 Gvozdika self-propelled gun and a 2s9 Nona-S self-propelled mortar were hit," Syrskyi wrote.

In addition, an FPV drone accurately struck four dugouts with enemy personnel, he said.
According to Syrskyi, the total cost of the damaged enemy equipment is $1.8 million.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 10, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Mi-8 multipurpose helicopter.
