Defense Forces Repel More Than 50 Enemy Attacks In Six Sectors General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 50 enemy attacks in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update on October 16, Ukrinform reports.

Fifty-three combat clashes have occurred on front lines throughout the day. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct the offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders inflict manpower and equipment losses on the Russian troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, Ukrainian aircraft launched four strikes on Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters. The missile forces, for their part, hit a Russian artillery unit.

In the morning, the Russian army launched another air and missile strike against Ukraine using five Kh-59 guided missiles, one Iskander-M ballistic missile and 12 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

During the day, the invaders launched 6 missile attacks and 39 airstrikes, as well as 16 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas. As a result of enemy attacks, civilian casualties were reported, damage was caused to

private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the sky of Ukraine on the night of October 16, air defense forces destroyed 2 Russian Kh-59 guided air missiles and 11 Shahed-131/136 drones.