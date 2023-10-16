Defense Forces Destroy Enemy Su-25 Aircraft In Tavria Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops have already destroyed three Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region in one week.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

“In the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 2 missile attacks and 35 airstrikes, conducted 47 combat engagements, and launched 906 artillery strikes. Missile and artillery units from the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops completed 1,321 fire missions during the day," the commander noted.

In the past day, 472 Russian invaders were eliminated in the Tavria sector. In addition, 36 units of the enemy's military equipment were destroyed, namely: four armoured fighting vehicles, eight artillery systems, one air defense system, one Su-25 aircraft, 13 unmanned aerial vehicles, six vehicles and one special equipment unit.

An ammunition depot of the invaders was also destroyed

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russia's Su-25 aircraft, one BMPT Terminator armored fighting vehicle, and one Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system in Donetsk region.

Photo is illustrative