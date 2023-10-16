Defense Forces Destroy Enemy Su-25 Aircraft In Tavria Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops have already destroyed three Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk region in one week.
General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.
“In the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 2 missile attacks and 35 airstrikes, conducted 47 combat engagements, and launched 906 artillery strikes. Missile and artillery units from the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops completed 1,321 fire missions during the day," the commander noted. Read also:
In the past day, 472 Russian invaders were eliminated in the Tavria sector. In addition, 36 units of the enemy's military equipment were destroyed, namely: four armoured fighting vehicles, eight artillery systems, one air defense system, one Su-25 aircraft, 13 unmanned aerial vehicles, six vehicles and one special equipment unit.
An ammunition depot of the invaders was also destroyed
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russia's Su-25 aircraft, one BMPT Terminator armored fighting vehicle, and one Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system in Donetsk region.
