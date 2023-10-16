Zelensky Has Phone Conversation With President Of Finland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö.
As the Head of State posted on Telegram , he thanked Niinistö for the 19th security assistance package from Finland and effective participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula, particularly in the area of radiation and nuclear safety.
In addition, the President spoke about this year's continuation of the #GrainFromUkraine initiative.
The parties also discussed security challenges in the Middle East and the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.
As reported, President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, on the basis of the government's proposal, approved the decision to provide the 19th security assistance package to Ukraine worth €95 million.
MENAFN16102023000193011044ID1107251487
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.