Zelensky Has Phone Conversation With President Of Finland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö.

As the Head of State posted on Telegram , he thanked Niinistö for the 19th security assistance package from Finland and effective participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula, particularly in the area of radiation and nuclear safety.

In addition, the President spoke about this year's continuation of the #GrainFromUkraine initiative.

The parties also discussed security challenges in the Middle East and the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

As reported, President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, on the basis of the government's proposal, approved the decision to provide the 19th security assistance package to Ukraine worth €95 million.