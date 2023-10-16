Russian Aircraft Drop Nine Guided Aerial Bombs On Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops hit four settlements in Beryslav district, Kherson region, with guided aerial bombs.

"The enemy attacked Kherson region with five Su aircraft. According to preliminary information, nine guided aerial bombs were dropped on four populated settlements of Beryslav district," Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin posted on Telegram .

Information about the victims and destruction is being established, the governor added.

As reported, the Russian invaders fired 514 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, tanks, anti-aircraft guns, aviation and drones at Kherson region yesterday.