Defense Forces Destroy Russian EW Tower In Kupyansk Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kupyansk direction, Ukraine's National Guard soldiers hit a Russian electronic warfare tower with a Murom surveillance system.

"Aerial reconnaissance 'Kondor' of the First Presidential Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine 'Bureviy' hit an enemy EW tower with a Murom long-range visual surveillance system which posed a threat to the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Kupyansk direction. The target was neutralized," the press service of the National Guard of Ukraine posted on Telegram .

On October 13, National Guard commander Oleksandr Pivnenko said that the National Guard soldiers destroyed about 10 Russian tanks and armored vehicles on the battlefield in a day.