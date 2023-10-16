Invaders Shell Nikopol District With Heavy Artillery, Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery. The district was also attacked with kamikaze drones.

"This morning, the occupiers attacked Marhanets community in Nikopol district. They shelled one of the villages with heavy artillery. The enemy also used heavy artillery to attack Nikopol town in the evening. Two kamikaze drones were launched at the town," Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak posted on Facebook .

The consequences of the attacks are being clarified. People were not injured.

As reported, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles last night. One was shot down by the Air Command "East" personnel. The other hit the territory of Dnipro district.