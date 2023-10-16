Russians Hit Border Areas Of Sumy Region Three Times Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russian troops hit the border areas of Sumy region with mortars three times.

"During the day, the Russians launched three mortar attacks, 10 explosions were recorded," the Sumy Regional Military Administration posted on Facebook .

According to the Administration, Shalyhine and Krasnopillia communities came under enemy fire. There were seven and three explosions, respectively.

As reported, 93 explosions rang out in the border areas of Sumy region yesterday as a result of Russian shelling. Enemy fire destroyed infrastructure and damaged private houses.