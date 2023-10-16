Russians Hit Border Areas Of Sumy Region Three Times Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russian troops hit the border areas of Sumy region with mortars three times.
"During the day, the Russians launched three mortar attacks, 10 explosions were recorded," the Sumy Regional Military Administration posted on Facebook .
According to the Administration, Shalyhine and Krasnopillia communities came under enemy fire. There were seven and three explosions, respectively.
As reported, 93 explosions rang out in the border areas of Sumy region yesterday as a result of Russian shelling. Enemy fire destroyed infrastructure and damaged private houses.
MENAFN16102023000193011044ID1107251481
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.