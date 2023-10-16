MFA Working To Bring International Brands Back To Ukraine Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry is making efforts to restore the operation of international companies that had left the Ukrainian market since the Russian full-scale invasion started.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Nataliia Moseichuk, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In his words, this refers to“all core brands”, such as IKEA, H&M and Zara.

“The more international businesses will operate here, the more confidence this will add in Ukraine's victory, and the more people living in Ukraine will receive high-quality goods, services and food. Indeed, this is our work too,” Kuleba told.

He shared a story behind the return of McDonald's to Ukraine. While speaking with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Ukrainian minister asked him to contribute to restoring the operation of McDonald's in Ukraine.

“The presence of McDonald's in any country is a signal to investors that one can operate here,” Kuleba explained, adding that this also helps to create jobs.

A reminder that Sweden's H&M is planning to gradually re-open most of its stores in Ukraine from November 2023.