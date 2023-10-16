Israel Says Three Citizens Of Uzbekistan Killed And Four Went Missing In Attacks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released the latest
figures on the number of foreign nationals allegedly killed in an
attack by Hamas, Azernews reports, citing Kun
news agency.
According to the ministry's report, three citizens of Uzbekistan
were killed and four went missing in attacks.
“As of October 15, 148 foreigners were killed in the war between
Israel and Palestine, and 143 people went missing,” the statement
says.
It should be added that as a result of Israel's attacks on the Gaza
Strip, more than 2 thousand civilians were killed and over 9
thousand people were injured.
