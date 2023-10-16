Turkish Festival In US Capital Enchants Thousands, Fosters Cultural Exchange

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The much anticipated traditional Turkish Festival captivated
audiences this year on the iconic Pennsylvania Avenue, right in
front of the Congress building in the US capital Washington, D.C. Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Türkiye's Ambassador to the US, Hasan Murat Mercan, graced the
festival with his presence, touring the stands and taking photos
with participants.
Organized by the American Turkish Association of Washington, DC
(ATA-DC), Sunday's vibrant celebration showcased the rich tapestry
of Turkish culture and delighted attendees with outstanding
culinary offerings.
The folklore team's mesmerizing performances took center stage,
drawing particular attention and applause.
The festival was not just a feast for the senses; it also
catered to the younger audience with organized games, creating a
lively and family-friendly atmosphere. Live music and culturally
enriching events added to the festivities.
Stands featuring products reflecting Ottoman-Turkish culture
drew considerable interest. Visitors examined hand-woven Turkish
carpets, traditional Ottoman clothing and intricate tiles on
display.
They also enjoyed Turkish coffee and had the opportunity to
partake in fortune-telling.
Popularity, impact
ATA-DC Vice President Gamze Cakmak hailed the overwhelming
success of this year's festival, which boasted more than 20,000
visitors.
During an interview with Anadolu, Cakmak highlighted that the
annual celebration consistently earns the title of the best
festival in Washington, serving as a testament to its popularity
and impact.
"With a visitor number exceeding 20,000, we continue to be
recognized as the premier festival in Washington. This is truly
wonderful. Being acknowledged as the best motivates us to work even
harder," she said.
She said the event, which saw participation from foreign
diplomats, significantly contributed to Turkish-American
relations.
Gizem Salcigil White, the founder of Turkish Coffee Lady, a
gourmet coffee shop which actively promotes Turkish coffee within
the US, conveyed in her remarks that interest in the festival
continues to rise each year.
"As a Turkish American, I take immense pride in my country, our
culture, our people, and our traditions. Witnessing this surge in
attendance fills us with pride," she said.
She noted that the festival not only serves as a cultural bridge
but also fosters dialogue and friendship, underlining its role in
encouraging cross-cultural connections.
