Italy's Public Debt Fell To 2,840.7 Bn Euros In Aug

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy's public debt fell to 2,840.7 billion euros in August, a
drop of 18.3 billion compared to the previous month, the Bank of
Italy said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing
ANSA.
It said the debt came down largely thanks to a reduction in the
Treasury's cash holdings, by 15.2 billion euros to 53.2
billion.
MENAFN16102023000195011045ID1107251477
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.