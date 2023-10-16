Italy's Public Debt Fell To 2,840.7 Bn Euros In Aug


10/16/2023 7:20:00 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy's public debt fell to 2,840.7 billion euros in August, a drop of 18.3 billion compared to the previous month, the Bank of Italy said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

It said the debt came down largely thanks to a reduction in the Treasury's cash holdings, by 15.2 billion euros to 53.2 billion.

MENAFN16102023000195011045ID1107251477

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search